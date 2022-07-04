-29.86% percent quarterly performance for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $38.73, soaring 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.755 and dropped to $38.73 before settling in for the closing price of $38.82. Within the past 52 weeks, TNL’s price has moved between $37.67 and $63.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -3.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 222.00%. With a float of $83.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +19.66, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 314,545. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $57.19, taking the stock ownership to the 13,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 2,189 for $58.50, making the entire transaction worth $128,056. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.82% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Looking closely at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.21. However, in the short run, Travel + Leisure Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.35. Second resistance stands at $42.07. The third major resistance level sits at $43.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.30.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.32 billion based on 85,416K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,134 M and income totals 308,000 K. The company made 809,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.