3.97% volatility in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 01, 2022, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) opened at $23.94, higher 6.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.595 and dropped to $23.93 before settling in for the closing price of $23.78. Price fluctuations for CORT have ranged from $15.82 to $25.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.60% at the time writing. With a float of $94.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 238 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.56, operating margin of +34.01, and the pretax margin is +34.16.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 119,928. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 6,127 shares at a rate of $19.57, taking the stock ownership to the 36,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 128 for $19.55, making the entire transaction worth $2,502. This insider now owns 42,573 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +30.74 while generating a return on equity of 25.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.05 in the near term. At $26.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.72.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

There are currently 106,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 365,980 K according to its annual income of 112,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,690 K and its income totaled 22,800 K.