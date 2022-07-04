5.83% volatility in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.51, plunging -2.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.7921 and dropped to $28.94 before settling in for the closing price of $30.61. Within the past 52 weeks, HCC’s price has moved between $15.66 and $42.29.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 23.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 519.60%. With a float of $51.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.53 million.

In an organization with 417 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of +28.14, and the pretax margin is +18.88.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Coking Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 289,000. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,545 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 4,365 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $130,950. This insider now owns 56,081 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.5) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +14.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 519.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.73. However, in the short run, Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.68. Second resistance stands at $31.66. The third major resistance level sits at $32.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.98.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 51,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,059 M and income totals 150,880 K. The company made 378,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.