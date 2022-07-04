A look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 01, 2022, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) opened at $0.5896, lower -3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5985 and dropped to $0.5558 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for HOFV have ranged from $0.52 to $4.02 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.60% at the time writing. With a float of $73.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.27, operating margin of -321.61, and the pretax margin is -861.75.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 17,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 637,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,600. This insider now owns 117,299 shares in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -858.03 while generating a return on equity of -49.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Looking closely at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6872, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4479. However, in the short run, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5955. Second resistance stands at $0.6183. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6382. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5528, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5329. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5101.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Key Stats

There are currently 112,617K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,770 K according to its annual income of -92,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,110 K and its income totaled -7,850 K.