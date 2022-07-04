A look at Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 01, 2022, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) opened at $136.88, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.285 and dropped to $134.82 before settling in for the closing price of $137.50. Price fluctuations for PKG have ranged from $124.78 to $168.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.30% at the time writing. With a float of $92.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.90 million.

The firm has a total of 15200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.23, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +14.34.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.51) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 24.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.71% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.81, a number that is poised to hit 3.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Packaging Corporation of America, PKG], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $142.08. The third major resistance level sits at $144.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.49.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

There are currently 93,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,730 M according to its annual income of 841,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,136 M and its income totaled 254,200 K.