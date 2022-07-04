Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) market cap hits 915.20 million

July 01, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. A 52-week range for SLI has been $3.80 – $12.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.10%. With a float of $159.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 4.76%, while institutional ownership is 20.20%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Looking closely at Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. However, in the short run, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.34. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.84.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

There are 166,402K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 915.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -19,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -10,850 K.

