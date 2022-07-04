A major move is in the offing as Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) market cap hits 1.44 billion

On July 01, 2022, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) opened at $32.35, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.20 and dropped to $31.45 before settling in for the closing price of $32.68. Price fluctuations for SLVM have ranged from $23.10 to $53.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.70% at the time writing. With a float of $39.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +13.08, and the pretax margin is +13.14.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sylvamo Corporation is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 143,587,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,132,000 shares at a rate of $34.75, taking the stock ownership to the 4,614,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 10,000 for $31.07, making the entire transaction worth $310,720. This insider now owns 117,923 shares in total.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.82) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +9.45 while generating a return on equity of 28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Sylvamo Corporation’s (SLVM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.37 in the near term. At $34.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.87.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Key Stats

There are currently 44,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,502 M according to its annual income of 331,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 977,000 K and its income totaled 26,000 K.