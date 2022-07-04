Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) plunged -9.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock priced at $32.49, down -9.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.5664 and dropped to $29.2506 before settling in for the closing price of $33.34. AOSL’s price has ranged from $23.66 to $69.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 902.50%. With a float of $21.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3939 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.14, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is +9.17.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 51,295. In this transaction EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of this company sold 1,492 shares at a rate of $34.38, taking the stock ownership to the 63,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development sold 1,492 for $38.57, making the entire transaction worth $57,546. This insider now owns 64,900 shares in total.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.85 while generating a return on equity of 17.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 902.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 78.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s (AOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.04 in the near term. At $33.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 902.40 million, the company has a total of 27,069K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 656,900 K while annual income is 58,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,240 K while its latest quarter income was 31,650 K.