AMR (Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.) dropped -3.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 01, 2022, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) opened at $127.13, lower -3.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.4137 and dropped to $119.16 before settling in for the closing price of $129.13. Price fluctuations for AMR have ranged from $21.28 to $186.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.20% at the time writing. With a float of $16.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.00, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +12.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 581,520. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $145.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $135.46, making the entire transaction worth $338,650. This insider now owns 47,327 shares in total.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $20.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $19.04) by $1.48. This company achieved a net margin of +12.70 while generating a return on equity of 76.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.24, a number that is poised to hit 20.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR)

Looking closely at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.77.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s (AMR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.38. However, in the short run, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.80. Second resistance stands at $134.73. The third major resistance level sits at $140.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $109.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Key Stats

There are currently 18,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,259 M according to its annual income of 288,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,072 M and its income totaled 400,890 K.