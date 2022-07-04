Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) soared 4.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 01, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) opened at $25.52, higher 4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.58 and dropped to $25.25 before settling in for the closing price of $25.34. Price fluctuations for RCUS have ranged from $16.74 to $49.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 366 employees.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 33,665. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,522 shares at a rate of $22.12, taking the stock ownership to the 23,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s President sold 2,537 for $22.12, making the entire transaction worth $56,116. This insider now owns 210,037 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.97 in the near term. At $27.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.31.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

There are currently 71,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 382,880 K according to its annual income of 52,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,010 K and its income totaled -67,990 K.