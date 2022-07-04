Can Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) drop of -10.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On July 01, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) opened at $14.53, higher 6.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.43 and dropped to $14.24 before settling in for the closing price of $14.49. Price fluctuations for HCAT have ranged from $11.25 to $59.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.90% at the time writing. With a float of $52.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 728 employees.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 7,906. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 648 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 58,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,838 for $14.85, making the entire transaction worth $42,140. This insider now owns 103,671 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.81 in the near term. At $16.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.83. The third support level lies at $13.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 54,185K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 785.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,930 K according to its annual income of -153,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,090 K and its income totaled -22,460 K.