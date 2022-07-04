DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) volume exceeds 0.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.75, soaring 4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.70 and dropped to $22.40 before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Within the past 52 weeks, DV’s price has moved between $17.22 and $43.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.90%. With a float of $159.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.61 million.

The firm has a total of 316 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 332,401. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,570 shares at a rate of $22.81, taking the stock ownership to the 179,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 11,403 for $22.18, making the entire transaction worth $252,905. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 51.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.54. The third major resistance level sits at $25.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.48.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.71 billion based on 163,503K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 332,740 K and income totals 29,310 K. The company made 96,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.