Investors must take note of PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) performance last week, which was -17.91%.

Company News

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.34, plunging -1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.52 and dropped to $6.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.40. Within the past 52 weeks, PLBY’s price has moved between $6.31 and $43.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 147.80%. With a float of $43.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.91 million.

In an organization with 781 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -21.89, and the pretax margin is -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,788. In this transaction CAO & Treasurer of this company sold 626 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 60,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CAO & Treasurer sold 1,089 for $8.96, making the entire transaction worth $9,752. This insider now owns 60,978 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.08. However, in the short run, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.50. Second resistance stands at $6.71. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.89. The third support level lies at $5.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 291.77 million based on 45,584K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 246,590 K and income totals -77,680 K. The company made 69,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.

