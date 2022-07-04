Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) posted a -4.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $25.00, up 5.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.34 and dropped to $24.77 before settling in for the closing price of $24.77. Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has traded in a range of $19.68-$49.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.50%. With a float of $119.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.82, operating margin of -17.24, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Jamf Holding Corp. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 205,711. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,078 shares at a rate of $25.47, taking the stock ownership to the 82,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 19,040 for $25.47, making the entire transaction worth $484,915. This insider now owns 152,245 shares in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -20.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Looking closely at Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) raw stochastic average was set at 38.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.86. However, in the short run, Jamf Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.80. Second resistance stands at $27.35. The third major resistance level sits at $28.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.66.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.97 billion has total of 119,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 366,390 K in contrast with the sum of -75,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,260 K and last quarter income was -25,630 K.