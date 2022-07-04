Last month’s performance of -8.06% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) is certainly impressive

On July 01, 2022, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) opened at $1.06, higher 5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for SBFM have ranged from $1.04 to $33.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -74.50% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.84, operating margin of -1068.24, and the pretax margin is -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 30,500. In this transaction CFO/Secretary of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 144,465 shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 138.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 272.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.9681. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2033 in the near term. At $1.2667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. The third support level lies at $0.9233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Key Stats

There are currently 16,496K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 228 K according to its annual income of -12,436 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123 K and its income totaled -1,236 K.