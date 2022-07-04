Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 93.37% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is certainly impressive

Company News

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.62, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6675 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has traded in a range of $0.25-$3.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

With a float of $33.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 236 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.23, operating margin of -12.33, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 46.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.62%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -68.46 while generating a return on equity of -46.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

The latest stats from [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.9 million was inferior to 5.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5380, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6680. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6716. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7191. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6241, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5983. The third support level lies at $0.5766 if the price breaches the second support level.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.57 million has total of 9,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,090 K in contrast with the sum of -9,340 K annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can TimkenSteel Corporation’s (TMST) drop of -7.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.33, plunging -1.50% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) kicked off at the price of $7.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
July 01, 2022, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) trading session started at the price of $7.18, that was -0.42% drop from the session before....
Read more

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) soared 4.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On July 01, 2022, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) opened at $25.52, higher 4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam