Last month’s performance of 93.37% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is certainly impressive

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.62, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6675 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has traded in a range of $0.25-$3.64.

With a float of $33.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 236 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.23, operating margin of -12.33, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 46.62%, while institutional ownership is 2.62%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -68.46 while generating a return on equity of -46.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

The latest stats from [Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., PBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.9 million was inferior to 5.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5380, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6680. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6716. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7191. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6241, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5983. The third support level lies at $0.5766 if the price breaches the second support level.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.57 million has total of 9,175K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,090 K in contrast with the sum of -9,340 K annual income.