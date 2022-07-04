Loews Corporation (L) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) stock priced at $59.19, up 1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.19 and dropped to $58.84 before settling in for the closing price of $59.26. L’s price has ranged from $51.35 to $68.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 282.60%. With a float of $203.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10340 employees.

Loews Corporation (L) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 28,491. In this transaction Director of this company sold 442 shares at a rate of $64.46, taking the stock ownership to the 13,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 883 for $64.37, making the entire transaction worth $56,838. This insider now owns 16,633 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 8.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 25.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Loews Corporation’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.44

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Looking closely at Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 30.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.88. However, in the short run, Loews Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.61. Second resistance stands at $61.08. The third major resistance level sits at $61.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.91.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.58 billion, the company has a total of 246,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,657 M while annual income is 1,578 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,402 M while its latest quarter income was 338,000 K.