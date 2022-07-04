No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) performance over the last week is recorded -11.45%

On July 01, 2022, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) opened at $36.10, lower -2.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.10 and dropped to $34.43 before settling in for the closing price of $36.17. Price fluctuations for NVEI have ranged from $34.81 to $140.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 165.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.86 million.

The firm has a total of 1368 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.07, operating margin of +20.83, and the pretax margin is +18.21.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nuvei Corporation is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 73.82%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nuvei Corporation, NVEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, Nuvei Corporation’s (NVEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.89. The third major resistance level sits at $37.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.66.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Key Stats

There are currently 141,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 724,530 K according to its annual income of 102,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 214,540 K and its income totaled 3,000 K.