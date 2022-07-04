No matter how cynical the overall market is, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) performance over the last week is recorded -19.41%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $9.24, down -2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.39 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. Over the past 52 weeks, RADA has traded in a range of $8.20-$16.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 55.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 295.60%. With a float of $44.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 308 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.55, operating margin of +17.37, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is 49.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.40%.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +21.39 while generating a return on equity of 21.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s (RADA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

Looking closely at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s (RADA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.35. However, in the short run, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.30. Second resistance stands at $9.54. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 459.29 million has total of 49,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,240 K in contrast with the sum of 25,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,510 K and last quarter income was -690 K.