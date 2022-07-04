Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) 20 Days SMA touches 3.99%: The odds favor the bear

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $30.27, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.61 and dropped to $29.94 before settling in for the closing price of $30.30. Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has traded in a range of $26.51-$35.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 3.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $86.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.35, operating margin of +3.62, and the pretax margin is +3.38.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Patterson Companies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 209,759. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $34.96, taking the stock ownership to the 77,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for $30.88, making the entire transaction worth $308,802. This insider now owns 94,755 shares in total.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.64 while generating a return on equity of 17.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.12% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Patterson Companies Inc.’s (PDCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Looking closely at Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Patterson Companies Inc.’s (PDCO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.77. However, in the short run, Patterson Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.82. Second resistance stands at $31.05. The third major resistance level sits at $31.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.48.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.93 billion has total of 97,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,912 M in contrast with the sum of 155,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,597 M and last quarter income was 57,010 K.