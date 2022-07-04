Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) is -35.87% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $2.75, up 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.935 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Over the past 52 weeks, QUAD has traded in a range of $2.62-$7.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 133.90%. With a float of $32.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is +1.59.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Quad/Graphics Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +1.28 while generating a return on equity of 34.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -4.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quad/Graphics Inc.’s (QUAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49

Technical Analysis of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

The latest stats from [Quad/Graphics Inc., QUAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s (QUAD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 152.81 million has total of 55,580K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,960 M in contrast with the sum of 37,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 744,200 K and last quarter income was -1,000 K.