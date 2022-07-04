Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is expecting -44.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock priced at $0.3661, up 2.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.399 and dropped to $0.3527 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. SIOX’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.76 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.80%. With a float of $54.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 42 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -35.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3523, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0853. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3945 in the near term. At $0.4199, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4408. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3482, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3273. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3019.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.61 million, the company has a total of 72,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -71,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -13,320 K.