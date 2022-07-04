The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is expecting -49.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $4.21, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has traded in a range of $4.11-$19.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.30%. With a float of $119.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.68%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.00.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 799.90 million has total of 189,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,710 K in contrast with the sum of -43,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,650 K and last quarter income was 2,100 K.