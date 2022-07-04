Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.24% last month.

On July 01, 2022, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) opened at $15.31, higher 2.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.01 and dropped to $15.20 before settling in for the closing price of $15.28. Price fluctuations for VERV have ranged from $10.70 to $78.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -351.70% at the time writing. With a float of $31.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.57 million.

In an organization with 113 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verve Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 286,100. In this transaction See Remark 1 of this company sold 18,810 shares at a rate of $15.21, taking the stock ownership to the 772,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s See Remark 1 sold 34,409 for $15.59, making the entire transaction worth $536,376. This insider now owns 791,314 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.66) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -351.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.04. However, in the short run, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.03. Second resistance stands at $16.42. The third major resistance level sits at $16.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.80. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

There are currently 48,661K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 743.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -120,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,170 K.