$1.90M in average volume shows that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is heading in the right direction

July 01, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was 23.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $0.9528 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. A 52-week range for TOUR has been $0.46 – $2.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -47.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.70%. With a float of $8.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1916 employees.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuniu Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tuniu Corporation is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Looking closely at Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR), its last 5-days average volume was 24.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0108. However, in the short run, Tuniu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4224. Second resistance stands at $1.5448. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7796. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0652, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8304. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7080.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are 129,777K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 129.90 million. As of now, sales total 66,900 K while income totals -19,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,540 K while its last quarter net income were -6,380 K.