2.56% volatility in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) stock priced at $47.88, up 1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.77 and dropped to $47.56 before settling in for the closing price of $47.88. JCI’s price has ranged from $46.33 to $81.77 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 150.60%. With a float of $687.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $699.10 million.

In an organization with 101000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.02, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 366,213. In this transaction VP Corporate Controller of this company sold 5,683 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 39,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 8,573 for $69.63, making the entire transaction worth $596,938. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.41% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Johnson Controls International plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.69 million. That was better than the volume of 4.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.03. However, in the short run, Johnson Controls International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.98. Second resistance stands at $49.48. The third major resistance level sits at $50.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.56.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.31 billion, the company has a total of 695,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,668 M while annual income is 1,637 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,098 M while its latest quarter income was 11,000 K.