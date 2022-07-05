$3.07M in average volume shows that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is heading in the right direction

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.13, up 10.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, GPL has traded in a range of $0.10-$0.64.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.00%. With a float of $448.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1094 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.72, operating margin of -19.37, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Great Panther Mining Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -22.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Great Panther Mining Limited, GPL], we can find that recorded value of 2.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 274.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1764, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2673. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1411. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1459. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1273, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1183. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1135.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.67 million has total of 448,932K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,680 K in contrast with the sum of -42,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,430 K and last quarter income was -8,890 K.