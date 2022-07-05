Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Clovis Oncology Inc.’s (CLVS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 01, 2022, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) opened at $1.78, higher 58.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. Price fluctuations for CLVS have ranged from $0.58 to $5.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 353.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.70% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 413 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.90, operating margin of -148.09, and the pretax margin is -178.09.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 1,703. In this transaction of this company sold 2,650 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 103,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s sold 218 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $140. This insider now owns 3,225 shares in total.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -177.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clovis Oncology Inc., CLVS], we can find that recorded value of 21.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s (CLVS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 234.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.63. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.00.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) Key Stats

There are currently 143,879K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 259.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 148,760 K according to its annual income of -264,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,250 K and its income totaled -60,170 K.

