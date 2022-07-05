A look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock priced at $9.11, up 2.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $9.0305 before settling in for the closing price of $9.07. PLTR’s price has ranged from $6.44 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.60%. With a float of $1.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3057 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 784,591. In this transaction of this company sold 77,607 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 606,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s sold 21,342 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $213,420. This insider now owns 368,081 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 48.07 million, its volume of 39.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.46 in the near term. At $9.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.66.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.55 billion, the company has a total of 2,030,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,542 M while annual income is -520,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 446,360 K while its latest quarter income was -101,380 K.