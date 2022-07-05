A major move is in the offing as Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) market cap hits 39.32 billion

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) stock priced at $4.19, down -0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.28. ITUB’s price has ranged from $3.58 to $5.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.20%. With a float of $5.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 100600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB], we can find that recorded value of 53.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 48.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 6.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.03.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.32 billion, the company has a total of 9,800,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,259 M while annual income is 4,959 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,505 M while its latest quarter income was 1,273 M.