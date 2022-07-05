Search
A major move is in the offing as Missfresh Limited (MF) market cap hits 60.09 million

Markets

July 01, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) trading session started at the price of $0.2661, that was 8.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2873 and dropped to $0.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. A 52-week range for MF has been $0.15 – $8.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Missfresh Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Missfresh Limited (MF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Looking closely at Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), its last 5-days average volume was 6.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6211. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2891. Second resistance stands at $0.3018. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3163. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2619, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2474. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2347.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are 206,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.09 million. As of now, sales total 935,690 K while income totals -251,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,122 M while its last quarter net income were -973,668 K.

