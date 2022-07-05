AAPL (Apple Inc.) climbed 1.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $136.04, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.04 and dropped to $135.66 before settling in for the closing price of $136.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has traded in a range of $129.04-$182.94.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.40%. With a float of $16.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.28 billion.

The firm has a total of 154000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,042,888. In this transaction SVP, GC and Secretary of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $161.72, taking the stock ownership to the 452,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,000 for $164.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,319,305. This insider now owns 136,290 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.91% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Inc., AAPL], we can find that recorded value of 74.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 94.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $158.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $141.26. The third major resistance level sits at $143.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $133.33.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2212.84 billion has total of 16,185,181K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 365,817 M in contrast with the sum of 94,680 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,278 M and last quarter income was 25,010 M.