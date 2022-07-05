Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) kicked off at the price of $0.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.2013, up 9.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.239 and dropped to $0.2013 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, AEZS has traded in a range of $0.16-$0.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 42.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $120.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.53, operating margin of -164.07, and the pretax margin is -161.16.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -159.09 while generating a return on equity of -25.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s (AEZS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Looking closely at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s (AEZS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2248, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3932. However, in the short run, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2363. Second resistance stands at $0.2565. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1986, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1811. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1609.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.51 million has total of 121,397K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,260 K in contrast with the sum of -8,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,520 K and last quarter income was -2,640 K.