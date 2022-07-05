Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 69.12% last month.

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock priced at $38.08, up 6.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.72 and dropped to $37.19 before settling in for the closing price of $38.30. AXSM’s price has ranged from $19.38 to $68.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.30%. With a float of $30.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.32 million.

In an organization with 108 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 20.56%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.22 million. That was better than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 74.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.15. However, in the short run, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.84. Second resistance stands at $43.05. The third major resistance level sits at $45.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.99. The third support level lies at $34.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.49 billion, the company has a total of 38,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -130,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,630 K.