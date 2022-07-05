Search
Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) posted a -11.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.39, down -4.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $0.33-$4.85.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.10%.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 328.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 16.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 47.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9783. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3915. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4033. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4102. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3728, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3659. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3541.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 164.43 million has total of 440,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -68,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140 K and last quarter income was -68,160 K.

