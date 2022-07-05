Search
Shaun Noe
Can Trip.com Group Limited's (TCOM) hike of 17.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.07, soaring 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.81 and dropped to $26.84 before settling in for the closing price of $27.45. Within the past 52 weeks, TCOM’s price has moved between $14.29 and $36.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.90%. With a float of $637.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33732 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.04, operating margin of -7.05, and the pretax margin is -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.64% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

The latest stats from [Trip.com Group Limited, TCOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.87 million was superior to 6.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 82.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.45. The third major resistance level sits at $29.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.51. The third support level lies at $26.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.00 billion based on 599,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,142 M and income totals -86,000 K. The company made 735,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -131,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

