Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 13,183 K

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.1288, down -6.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1302 and dropped to $0.118 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.25.

While this was happening, with a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

In an organization with 55 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.36%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 35.95 million. That was better than the volume of 9.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1337, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3767. However, in the short run, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1305. Second resistance stands at $0.1364. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1427. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1120. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1061.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.18 million has total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,183 K and last quarter income was -2,144 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is General Motors Company (GM) performance over the last week is recorded -7.55%

-
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.28, soaring 1.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.90M in average volume shows that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
July 01, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was 23.81% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Ambev S.A. (ABEV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On July 01, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.48, higher 1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

