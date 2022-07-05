Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) posted a -9.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

On July 01, 2022, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) opened at $2.87, lower -4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.7219 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Price fluctuations for SID have ranged from $2.90 to $9.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 22.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 224.00% at the time writing. With a float of $715.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 35179 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.77, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.43.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 81.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 224.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 72.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.58 million, its volume of 8.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 2.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.92 in the near term. At $3.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.50.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

There are currently 1,387,524K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,878 M according to its annual income of 2,272 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,253 M and its income totaled 261,060 K.

