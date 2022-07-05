Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 29,041 M

July 01, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) trading session started at the price of $5.57, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.715 and dropped to $5.52 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. A 52-week range for CS has been $5.53 – $10.96.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -11.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -163.50%. With a float of $2.48 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51030 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credit Suisse Group AG stocks. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) saw its 5-day average volume 14.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.77 in the near term. At $5.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are 2,650,748K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.04 billion. As of now, sales total 29,041 M while income totals -1,805 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,617 M while its last quarter net income were -295,630 K.