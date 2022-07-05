Search
Steve Mayer
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is expecting -38.23% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $2.80, up 5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Over the past 52 weeks, BHAT has traded in a range of $0.60-$10.40.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -682.70%. With a float of $4.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.05 million.

The firm has a total of 80 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of +31.69, and the pretax margin is +33.31.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +27.43 while generating a return on equity of 15.99.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -682.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (BHAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.60

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., BHAT], we can find that recorded value of 6.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (BHAT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 620.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 268.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.50. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.25.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.61 million has total of 5,382K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,160 K in contrast with the sum of -57,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -16,100 K and last quarter income was -60,530 K.

