Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 01, 2022, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) opened at $9.04, higher 2.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $8.9008 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Price fluctuations for GFI have ranged from $7.75 to $17.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $886.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $887.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 8.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.59 in the near term. At $9.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.47.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

There are currently 891,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,195 M according to its annual income of 789,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640,100 K and its income totaled -360,800 K.

129712

