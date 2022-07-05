Investors finally get a glimpse of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) volume hitting the figure of 8.43 million.

July 01, 2022, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) trading session started at the price of $29.79, that was -2.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.03 and dropped to $27.95 before settling in for the closing price of $30.57. A 52-week range for TECK has been $19.14 – $45.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 7.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 428.30%. With a float of $532.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +32.11, and the pretax margin is +33.64.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teck Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.27) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.27 while generating a return on equity of 13.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.91, a number that is poised to hit 2.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) saw its 5-day average volume 7.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.56 in the near term. At $31.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.17. The third support level lies at $26.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are 531,330K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.49 billion. As of now, sales total 10,756 M while income totals 2,288 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,973 M while its last quarter net income were 1,240 M.