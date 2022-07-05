Investors must take note of Citigroup Inc.’s (C) performance last week, which was -2.07%.

On July 01, 2022, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $45.74, higher 1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.04 and dropped to $45.34 before settling in for the closing price of $45.99. Price fluctuations for C have ranged from $45.26 to $74.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 1,014,614. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 14,800 shares at a rate of $68.56, taking the stock ownership to the 57,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 5,000 for $68.66, making the entire transaction worth $343,300. This insider now owns 65,829 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.55) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.76% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) saw its 5-day average volume 20.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 26.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 6.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.49 in the near term. At $48.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.72. The third support level lies at $44.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are currently 1,980,895K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,865 M according to its annual income of 21,952 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,466 M and its income totaled 4,306 M.