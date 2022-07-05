Investors must take note of Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) performance last week, which was -4.44%.

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) stock priced at $1.18, up 12.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. CYN’s price has ranged from $1.08 to $9.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.70%. With a float of $9.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42 employees.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cyngn Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cyngn Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Looking closely at Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 203.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Cyngn Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4867. Second resistance stands at $1.6833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7467.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.60 million, the company has a total of 33,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -7,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,820 K.