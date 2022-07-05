Last month’s performance of 2.36% for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is certainly impressive

On July 01, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) opened at $3.71, higher 4.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.74. Price fluctuations for NU have ranged from $3.26 to $12.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $2.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.79 billion.

In an organization with 6068 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.11 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.03. Second resistance stands at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. The third support level lies at $3.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,609,989K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,698 M according to its annual income of -164,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,270 K and its income totaled -45,100 K.