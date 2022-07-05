Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) to new highs

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $0.445, up 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4465 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has traded in a range of $0.38-$9.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -823.20%. With a float of $141.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.84 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Looking closely at Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP), its last 5-days average volume was 21.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 42.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 298.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4467. Second resistance stands at $0.4598. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4732. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4202, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4068. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3937.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.07 million has total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,360 K in contrast with the sum of -3,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,120 K and last quarter income was 220 K.