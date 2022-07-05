Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) to new highs

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, soaring 5.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.61 and dropped to $6.02 before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Within the past 52 weeks, SILV’s price has moved between $5.99 and $10.13.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.80%. With a float of $140.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 838 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.07%, while institutional ownership is 52.62%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.69 in the near term. At $6.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.51.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 933.31 million based on 145,919K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,760 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.