Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 59.73 million

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on July 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.965, soaring 5.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.9015 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -536.60%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 391,965. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,411,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO, President sold 150,000 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $165,255. This insider now owns 7,761,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 92.0 million, its volume of 70.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 246.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2101, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3017. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1528 in the near term. At $1.2257, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3513. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9543, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8287. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7558.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 487.10 million based on 332,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Last month’s performance of -30.91% for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
July 01, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) trading session started at the price of $31.08, that was 0.29% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On July 01, 2022, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) opened at $66.88, higher 5.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) stock priced at $26.07, up 2.09% from the previous...
Read more

