No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) performance over the last week is recorded -2.68%

A new trading day began on July 01, 2022, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) stock priced at $76.98, down -0.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.98 and dropped to $75.77 before settling in for the closing price of $77.00. BMY’s price has ranged from $53.22 to $80.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 178.00%. With a float of $2.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 32200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 2,221,200. In this transaction Board Chair and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $74.04, taking the stock ownership to the 551,104 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 65,000 for $74.89, making the entire transaction worth $4,867,850. This insider now owns 308,627 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.58% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY], we can find that recorded value of 10.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 74.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.74. The third major resistance level sits at $78.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 163.94 billion, the company has a total of 2,129,064K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,385 M while annual income is 6,994 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,648 M while its latest quarter income was 1,278 M.