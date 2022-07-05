No matter how cynical the overall market is eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.86%

Search
eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) kicked off on July 01, 2022, at the price of $11.88, up 6.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.76 and dropped to $11.88 before settling in for the closing price of $11.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has traded in a range of $11.06-$55.43.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 134.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 150.70%. With a float of $71.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1669 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 52.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 744,846. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 27,704,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 9,146 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $137,694. This insider now owns 42,034,338 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.93 in the near term. At $13.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.17.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 149,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,771 M in contrast with the sum of 81,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,011 M and last quarter income was 8,880 K.

